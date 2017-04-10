DHHS Awards $100,000 to Panhandle Area Development District

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services awarded $100,000 to Panhandle Area Development District in Scottsbluff to fund a project that will remove community-identified abandoned buildings.

The task force of local residents and business owners brought together by Governor Pete Ricketts, identified the issue of vacant buildings and abandoned basements as places where people gather to consume alcohol. The demolition of the buildings and filling in of basements were on the list of priorities given to the Governor as solutions to issues in Whiteclay.

The Governor’s Office worked with DHHS to find funding and Panhandle Area Development District developed a scope of work and bid process. A contractor has been chosen and plans to start on the project this week and finish it in June.

The funding will be used to:

Remove two abandoned buildings that encourage, support or enable binge drinking or overconsumption of alcohol or that pose public health hazards.

Fill foundations on five vacant properties to alleviate the risk of injury and health hazard.

Once the work is completed, it will make way for future development in the area