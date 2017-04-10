Fire at 53rd and Stockwell - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire at 53rd and Stockwell

A small fire was reported along with explosions earlier today.

The man who was inside the home, got out safely, his hair was singed, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He was the only one in the home.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the explosion and fire.

