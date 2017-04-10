Senators frustrated with Department of Corrections

Friday night’s disturbance at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center is increasing frustration within the state.

It's the third disturbance in only two years; four prisoners have been killed.

Senator Bob Krist says the prison system is the worst he's seen to date.

"Keep in mind how many situations and riots we have had in our institution just in the last three years, you have got to go back two or three decades to have that amount of problems and serious issues that have happened," Senator Bob Krist, Omaha, said.

In the past, Senators approved an Investigation Committee solely designed to help Corrections.

Senator Krist, who served on that committee, thinks it's time to bring it back.

"Unless we can provide a safe environment within our correction institution for both those who are incarnated and our correction officers, I am looking for some accountability,” Senator Krist, said. “I think I would propose to have another special investigative committee."

Many say the reason for the disturbances comes down to overcrowding and lack of staff.

Last week, Governor Ricketts’ request for additional money to pay for 96 protective service positions was cut nearly in half by an appropriations committee.

Instead, the committee decided to grant 26 positions in the 2017–18 fiscal years, and another 24 in the following year costing a total of 4.5 million dollars.

Senator Kate Bolz explains that additional funding for positions cant be justified when the department of corrections already has 148 vacant positions.

"It simply didn't make sense to put dollars in the budget that we didn't think could be expended," Senator Bolz, Lincoln, said.

"The legislature has been saying for months and months and months ‘tell us what you need’, and we told them what we need,” Governor Ricketts, said. “It’s frustrating for them to backtrack on that and start making cuts in corrections when we are trying to protect the public.”

Bolz says although the committee cut the request, they will be adding staff in other areas including: clinical staff, grievance officers and an intelligence administration.

There is also discussion about retention.

The legislature's Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee is asking the Appropriation Committee if they could use some of that funding to help retain employees with merit pay.