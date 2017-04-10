Congressman Fortenberry visits North Star juniors

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry visited Lincoln North Star High School juniors as part of their ACT preparation on Monday.

Students were able to ask him questions, and he gave advice on what it takes to thrive after high school.

His message to the students was clear: your goal doesn’t have to be college, but it is vital to find your niche and work hard to make your dreams happen.

"Finding a mentor,” Fortenberry said. “Focusing early, trying various internships so that you know you're on the right path is the combination of ways in which they can succeed both in higher education and in life as well."

Nibras Khudaida, is already ahead of the game.

A Yazidi refugee who immigrated to America from Iraq two years ago.. The now North Star Junior found her passion in Congressman Fortenberry's office.

"I wrote a letter to [the] congressman thanking him for coming and showing up in Yadizi's community for our holiday,” Khudaida said, explaining her connection with the congressman. “[I told] him thanks for giving us hope and everything. We were all broken and we came from a different country. I said thanks for making us belong to the United States; and I asked him if I could come and do a job shadow for him."

Congressman forte berry used Nibras as an example for her peers Monday in North Star's auditorium.

Her curious mind and bravery to reach out landed her the internship of her dreams.

"She came to our office, interviewed, now she's integrated, and helping us with basic task and has a bright cheery disposition,” Fortenberry said. “She didn't speak any English a year and a half ago and now he helps us answer phones. Isn't that a great story? It's a great American story."

Nibras plans to study public policy in college.

“There are education opportunities here everywhere and I’ve got that chance on my hands so I will use it and work hard to get it,” Khudaida said.

Right now, like her peers, she's focusing on doing the best she can on the ACT.