Governor Ricketts proclaims "Rodeo Week"

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Governor Pete Ricketts donned his favorite cowboy hat and took to horseback to make a special announcement Monday.

He officially signed and proclaimed “Rodeo Week” in Nebraska.

Ricketts made the announcement at the Governors residence. He was joined by members of the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association.

“That's what we're really trying to do, is help promote the rodeo for UNL. But also, because this is a great sport, is a ton of fun and we want to let people know about it. So they go attend and again, it's part of our heritage as Nebraskans,” said Ricketts.

The 59th UNL Rodeo is Friday April 14th, at the Lancaster Event Center.