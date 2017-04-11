No damage reported from weak tornado south of Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CORTLAND, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say no damage has been reported from a tornado spotted south of Lincoln in southeast Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says the twister touched down around 8:50 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Cortland. It was on the ground for just a minute or two.

The service rated it an EF0 tornado, with winds up to 85 mph.