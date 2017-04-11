Chris Brown's Tour Brings Him To Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Chris Brown is on tour and he has some special guest with him. The guests includes; Fabulous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

Casanova, a Brooklyn rapper is making his dreams a reality by joining the tour. The rapper kicked off the concert with two of his latest hits: 'Don't Run" and "Tax Letter.' Casanova says he's confident he'll never get tired of rapping. The young musician had his ups and downs with life, but he feels most happy when he's working.

People here in the capital city had great reviews of the show held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. If you missed last nights concert, they are continuing their tour throughout the United States.