LFR, LPD respond to five-vehicle morning crash

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a five vehicle crash early this morning.

It happened just after 7:45 at 73rd and Adams.

Police report only non-life-threatening injuries and are still gathering more information at this time to determine how the crash took place.

