Crews responding to five-car pile-up Near 70th & Adams

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are on the scene of a five-car injury accident near Adams and 70th street. Police say four cars were stopped on Adams when a blue silver van hit one of the cars, causing a chain reaction where the other three were also hit.

Police say at least four people are injured, two of them from the car that caused the accident. There are no life-threatening injuries at this time.

No word yet on citations. We'll bring you more details as they become available.