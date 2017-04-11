One arrested after bar fight following Chris Brown concert

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police say 25-year-old Batrell Wells, of Omaha, was arrested early this morning after a fight at Rule G bar near the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Police say a crowd of people went to the bar following Monday night's Chris Brown concert. A fight broke out, and police say people were using metal chairs, liquor containers, and fence posts as weapons. While police were trying to take Wells into custody, another man tried to hit him with a metal chair and ended up striking the officer. Luckily, there were only minor injuries.

Police advised the bar to close early. They shut down shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Batrell was lodged in jail and issued citations for Disturbing the Peace by Fighting and Resisting Arrest.