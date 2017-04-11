Gun shot fired into Belmont home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police are investing an overnight shooting in the Belmont neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of Portia and Knox just before 10 o'clock Monday night.

Officers say the suspect fired a shot into window. They say a 69-year-old woman lives in that room, she was not injured.

There is about $400 worth of damage. Police are still searching for the shooter.

