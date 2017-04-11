Excellence in Education: Physics Girl

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

Students and faculty at UNL got to meet a YouTube star and take part in a science lesson. They met Dianna Cowern, also known as Physics Girl.

This week UNL is highlighting their science department. Faculty are hosting a Science Slam, where students can compete in an interactive, campus-wide science fair.

Cowern kicked off the Science Slam by talking about her work on YouTube, and how she makes science fun.

She told the audience to stay curious, and not be afraid to try new things.

"I want people to feel that passion to be curious again after that talk. So I talk a lot about why curiosity is important for people's lives and why it's important for yourself and your own learning. So staying curious, asking questions about the world. And also why science communication is important," says Cowern.

If you want to learn some new science tricks, you can find her physics girl videos posted here: www.youtube.com/user/physicswoman