Man pleads guilty in Platte County crash death case

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said a 14-year-old Beatrice girl has been returned to her family after a 24-year-old man allegedly kidnapped her. Lang said the two met on an online gaming program and he enticed the girl to leave her home. The girl was reported missing on Monday and was located at a Fargo, North Dakota hotel. The suspect, Nicollas Johnson, is from Cass County, North Dakota and is being held in...

More >>