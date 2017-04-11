Man pleads guilty in Platte County crash death case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man pleads guilty in Platte County crash death case

Man pleads guilty in Platte County crash death case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


MONROE, Neb. (AP)

        A May sentencing has been scheduled for a Columbus man convicted in a Platte County crash death.
        Court records say 29-year-old Ever Gudiel-Hernandez pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide in the Dec. 16 crash of his pickup truck along Nebraska Highway 22 east of Monroe. The rollover crash killed his passenger, 27-year-old Eric Guzman, of Columbus.
        Gudiel-Hernandez also pleaded guilty in an unrelated drunken driving case after prosecutors amended the charges.
        His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.