Woman charged with first degree sexual assault of a child

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A Lincoln woman has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child. Court documents say 45-year-old Sunny Gibbons was arrested Thursday regarding assaults that happened in 2016.

The victim, then 15 years old, reported the assaults to a school resource officer. According to documents, Gibbons admitted to performing sexual acts with the victim.

Gibbons is being held at the Lancaster County Jail with a bond of $750,000.