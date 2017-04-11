Woman accused of scamming grandfather for more than $250K

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GERING, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have arrested a Gering woman, accusing her of scamming her 84-year-old grandfather out of more than $250,000 over four years.

Court records say 33-year-old Stacia Keener is charged with one count of felony theft and two felony counts of forgery. Online jail records say Keener remained in custody Tuesday. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.

The records say the man reported that Keener had lied to him about needing money to pay back taxes and attorney and had forged checks on his account. He also said he was supposed to be a co-signer on a bank loan to her but learned later that he's been made the primary borrower.

