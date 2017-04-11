Man injured in Lincoln traffic stop settles lawsuit

According to their data, history says some Lincoln neighborhoods could see more car break-ins in the coming weeks.More >>
Lincoln Electric System asks customers to be on the alert for potential scams.More >>
The crash happened near 134th and O st. this afternoon.More >>
Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run crash this morning.More >>
Authorities have begun a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in a south-central Nebraska cornfield.More >>
A Nebraska prisoner who died last month overdosed on a combination of methamphetamine and Ecstasy.More >>
The whole neighborhood turned out to welcome Station 7's new fire truck at Cotner and A Wednesday, following tradition by dousing it with water, then pushing it into the fire house.More >>
A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Omaha has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.More >>
Reynolds Davis was honored for all of his years leading the Lincoln Amateur Radio Club.More >>
