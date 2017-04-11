NEB Softball: Nebraska Takes 8-Game Winning Streak to Iowa

Posted By: Sports

sports@Klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska softball team wraps up its string of eight consecutive Big Ten Conference road games when the Huskers travel to Iowa City on Wednesday to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes in a doubleheader.

First pitch for the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. and both games will be televised live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also tune in to a free radio broadcast of both games on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sports Network.

The Huskers will be looking to extend a series of streaks on Wednesday. Nebraska has won eight consecutive games - the 10th longest active streak nationally - six straight conference games and 10 consecutive games against Iowa. NU has also won six straight Big Ten road games after sweeping Wisconsin and Rutgers the past two weekends.

Nebraska is averaging 7.5 runs per game during its eight-game winning streak and 8.8 runs per game during its streak of six consecutive conference victories. NU has also hit well recently against Iowa, totaling 92 runs and 16 home runs during the 10-game winning streak against the Hawkeyes.

While the Husker offense has gotten hot, Nebraska’s pitching staff has also improved. The Huskers have held their opponent to four or fewer runs seven times during their eight-game winning streak, something Nebraska accomplished only seven times in the season’s first 28 games. NU is allowing only 4.1 runs per game during its winning streak - down from 6.7 runs per game allowed prior to the streak.

Nebraska is 7-0 this month, matching its win total from March and exceeding its February win total (2).

This Week's Top 10

1) According to the most recent NCAA statistics released on Monday, Nebraska has played the nation’s second-most difficult schedule based on opponent winning percentage (.653).

2) Nebraska has played only 15 of its 36 games against opponents who have been unranked all season, posting a 12-3 record in those games.

3) The Huskers’ eight-game winning streak is the longest in the Big Ten and ranks 10th nationally.

4) Nebraska posted the largest comeback in school history in game two at Rutgers (trailed 8-1).

5) NU has won six straight Big Ten games, its second-longest conference winning streak since joining the Big Ten in 2012 (12-game streak in 2014).

6) Nebraska has won six straight conference road games, tying for its longest streak since a seven-game streak during the 2004 Big 12 season.

7) Nebraska’s 10-game winning streak against Iowa is currently tied for the program’s longest winning streak vs. a Big Ten team (also 10 vs. Michigan State).

8) Nebraska is 8-0 the past two weeks after posting an 8-20 record in the first seven weeks of the year.

9) Eleven Huskers have hit a home run this season, tying for the highest total in school history.

10) Alyvia Simmons had five hits in game two at Rutgers, tying the school record for most hits in a regulation-length game.

Nebraska Clicking on All Phases in Win Streak

Nebraska has been strong at the plate and in the circle during its season-best eight-game win streak.

• Nebraska is averaging 7.5 runs per game during its eight-game win streak after averaging only 3.4 runs per game prior to the win streak.

• NU is allowing 4.1 runs per game during the win streak after allowing 6.7 runs per game before the streak.

• The Huskers have allowed only four unearned runs in the eight-game win streak after allowing an average of 1.8 unearned runs per game prior to the win streak.

• Kaylan Jablonski is 5-0 with one save during the streak.

• In its six-game Big Ten Conference win streak, NU has had an average margin of victory of 4.0 runs per game.

Huskers at Home on the Road in Big Ten Play

Nebraska has been one of the best road teams in Big Ten play since the Huskers joined the league in 2012.

• Nebraska boasts a 41-22 record in Big Ten road games, including a 6-0 mark this season.

• NU has won 11 of its last 13 Big Ten road games, with the two losses in that span coming to a ranked Minnesota team last season.

• Over the past five seasons, Nebraska is 37-14 in road conference games and 33-15 at home.

• The Huskers have won 15 of their 18 Big Ten road series since the start of the 2013 season, with three-game series loss at Illinois and Minnesota last year and a doubleheader split at Wisconsin in 2014.

• In its mid-week Big Ten road doubleheaders, Nebraska is 3-1, splitting a pair of games at Wisconsin in 2014 and sweeping a doubleheader from Iowa by a combined score of 28-9 in 2015.

• Nebraska has not lost a road conference series in three of the last four seasons (4-0 in 2013 road series; 3-0-1 in 2014 road series; 4-0 in 2015 road series).

Nebraska Posts Largest Comeback Win

Nebraska rallied from an 8-1 deficit in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at Rutgers, recording what is believed to be the largest comeback win in school history.

• The Huskers trailed 8-1 after one inning of play and scored seven straight runs to tie the game. NU then trailed 12-8 after four innings before scoring the final seven runs of the game, including a three-run seventh inning that lifted the Huskers to the 15-12 win.

• The largest known Husker comeback had been an 11-10 victory over No. 8 Arizona on Feb. 10, 2012. Nebraska erased a 6-0 deficit in that win.

Homering Huskers

Nebraska’s offense has come alive of late and part of the improvement has been increased home run production.

• Nebraska has slugged 12 home runs during its eight-game winning streak, matching its home run total from the first 28 games of the season combined.

• Nebraska has homered in five straight games after hitting 10 home runs in its five games last week.

• Prior to their current streak of five consecutive games with a home run, the Huskers had not hit a home run in back-to-back games this season.

• Nebraska hit five home runs in its 15-12 come-from-behind victory over Rutgers last Saturday, one shy of the school record. In that win, the Huskers got home runs from the No. 7, 8, 9, 1 and 2 hitters in the lineup.

• Junior Taylor Otte and sophomore Bri Cassidy each hit their first career home runs last weekend at Rutgers.

• Eleven Huskers have homered in 2017, tying for the most players to hit a home run in NU history (also 2016).

Simmons Ties School Record

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons tied a school record with five hits in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at Rutgers.

• Simmons went 5-for-5 in the game, tying the school record for most hits in a regulation-length game. She is the third Husker to record five hits in a seven-inning game and the first since Lizzy Rock in 2006.

• The 5-for-5 performance included two doubles, one homer, three RBIs and four runs scored, one shy of the school record. Simmons set or tied career highs in hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and runs scored in the game.

• Her record-tying performance highlighted a dominating doubleheader and series at Rutgers.

• Simmons was unstoppable in the doubleheader, going 8-for-9 (.889) with four doubles, one homer, three RBIs and seven runs scored. She went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in game one and had a streak of six consecutive at bats with a base hit with four of those six hits going for extra bases.

• Simmons went 9-for-13 (.692) in the three-game series with four doubles, one homer, four RBIs and eight runs scored. She posted a 1.231 slugging percentage while averaging 3.0 hits per game, 2.7 runs per game, 1.7 extra-base hits per game and 1.3 runs per game.

Jablonski on 5-Game Win Streak

Junior Kaylan Jablonski has been a key contributor to Nebraska’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

• Jablonski is 5-0 with one save and a 3.08 ERA during the eight-game winning streak. Jablonski has appeared in seven of the eight games during the streak while throwing 64 percent of Nebraska’s total innings.

• Jablonski’s five-game winning streak is the second-longest of her career (6-game win streak in 2015).

• She has posted more wins during the winning streak (5) than she did in the season’s first 28 games (3).

• Jablonski has lowered her ERA by nearly one run during her winning streak, as her season ERA was 5.83 before the streak began and is currently at 4.94.

• At the plate, Jablonski is 10-for-27 (.370) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs during the win streak.

• Jablonski has more home runs (2-to-1) and RBIs (9-to-5) and as many hits (10) during the winning streak as she did in the first 28 games of the season.

Jablonski at Her Best in Big Ten Play

Junior Kaylan Jablonski has been at her best in her career during Big Ten Conference play.

• Jablonski is 15-5 with a 3.54 ERA in her Big Ten career (29 appearances, 20 starts and 130.2 innings pitched).

• By comparison, Jablonski is 9-16 with a 5.78 ERA in her non-conference career (49 app., 31 starts and 174.2 IP).

• Two of Jablonski’s three career shutouts and seven of her 13 complete games have come in conference play.

• Jablonski is a .277 career hitter in conference play, compared to a .242 career batting average in non-conference games. More than half of Jablonski’s 45 career RBIs (23) have come in Big Ten play.

Cassidy Earning More At Bats

Sophomore Bri Cassidy has started 32 games at catcher and has been in the batting order in only 12 of those starts, but she has seen her time in the lineup increase recently.

• Cassidy has made five straight starts in the batting order. She is 4-for-12 (.333) in her last five games with one home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

• Cassidy has four hits, two runs and two RBIs in her last 12 at bats, after totaling two hits, one run and one RBI in her first 26 career at bats.

• Cassidy produced her first career home run and first career game with multiple RBIs in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at Rutgers. She then went 2-for-3 in the series finale with the Scarlet Knights, recording her first career multi-hit game.

• Cassidy has produced three hits, one homer, one walk, two runs and two RBIs in her last eight trips to the plate.

Otte Breaking Out At The Plate

After opening the year as Nebraska’s starting center fielder, Taylor Otte made only four starts in a 22-game span from Feb. 19 to March 31. Otte got another chance in the starting lineup in game two at Wisconsin on April 1 and she has been in the lineup ever since.

• Otte has made seven consecutive starts in left field, the longest streak of consecutive starts in her career.

• In her string of seven straight starts - which includes every game this month - Otte is 8-for-22 (.364) with one double, one homer, two steals, five RBIs and six runs.

• Otte has produced more hits (8-to-7), RBIs (5-to-0) and runs (6-to-5) in her streak of seven straight starts than she did in her first 24 career starts combined.

• Otte has hit safely in six of the last seven games. She hit safely in all three games of the Rutgers series, going 4-for-10 in the series.

• In the series finale at Rutgers, Otte went 2-for-3 with her first career home run, while also tying her career high with two hits and two RBIs.

• Otte has totaled five RBIs in her past six starts after not producing an RBI in her first 25 starts combined.

Husker Hitting Coming Along

After facing several of the nation’s top pitchers in the first few weeks of the season, Nebraska’s offense has steadily improved while excelling against unranked teams.

• NU is batting .325 and averaging 6.6 runs per game over its last 16 games after hitting only .242 and averaging just 2.6 runs per game over the season’s first 20 games.

• The Huskers have produced double-digit hits in nine of their last 16 games, averaging 10.6 hits per game during that stretch. NU averaged only 5.9 hits per game over the first 20 games of the season.

• Nebraska has totaled 69 hits in its last six Big Ten Conference games, an average of 11.5 hits per game.

• Nebraska has played 15 games against opponents who have not earned a top-25 ranking at any point this season, and the Huskers are batting .361 and averaging 7.3 runs per game in those 15 contests.

Scouting Iowa (9-23 Overall, 3-6 Big Ten)

Iowa brings a 9-23 record into a Tuesday road game at Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play after losing two of three games at Wisconsin last weekend in a series that wasn’t decided until the Badgers pulled out a 6-5, 10-inning win in the series finale. Four of Iowa’s six Big Ten losses and 15 of its 23 losses overall have been decided by three or fewer runs.

Nebraska and Iowa share five common opponents in Arizona State, Cal, Missouri, Washington and Wisconsin, all of whom have been ranked for multiple weeks this season. The Huskers went 4-5 against that quintet while the Hawkeyes posted a 1-7 record.

Iowa is batting .210 and averaging 2.6 runs per game. The Hawkeye offense has improved in conference play, posting a .224 average while averaging 3.4 runs per game.

Kaitlyn Mullarkey leads Iowa with a .284 average, eight doubles and 13 RBIs. She is hitting .292 in Big Ten play. Cheyenne Pratt leads the Hawkeyes with a .385 batting average in conference play, while Pratt owns a .239 average overall this season and has stolen six bases in six tries. Brooke Rozier and Allie Wood are the Hawkeyes’ top sluggers, as they have each homered three times while combining for six of Iowa’s eight home runs. Rozier has hit the Hawkeyes’ lone home run in Big Ten play.

Defensively, Iowa ranks sixth in the Big Ten with a 3.38 ERA, and the Hawkeyes are allowing 4.2 runs per game while posting six shutouts. In conference action, Iowa owns a 4.13 ERA and is allowing 4.9 runs per game.

Allison Doocy, Shayla Starkenburg and Elizabeth Wiegand are the Hawkeyes’ primary pitchers. Doocy is 5-9 with a 3.32 ERA in a team-high 18 appearances, 14 starts and 84.1 innings. She has struck out 71 batters and walked only 11. Starkenburg is 3-9 with a team-low 2.73 ERA in 77.0 innings, while Wiegand is 1-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 34.0 innings. Wiegand is 1-0 with a 3.50 ERA in Big Ten play, while Starkenburg is 0-4 with a 4.33 ERA in conference action and Doocy is 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA. Ashley Yoways (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 4.2 IP), Erin Riding (0-0, 7.00 ERA in 2.0 IP) and Taylor MaKowsky (0-1, 8.59 ERA in 7.1) round out the Hawkeye staff.