NEB MGYM: Huskers Qualify for the NCAA Championships

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team will compete at the 2017 NCAA Championships April 21-22 in West Point, N.Y., announced by the NCAA Tuesday afternoon. The team enters the competition ranked No. 7 and will compete at the NCAA Championships for the 15th consecutive year. The two qualifying sessions will take place Friday and the top three teams from both sessions will compete for the national title on Saturday.

The Huskers are coming off an impressive performance at the 2017 Big Ten Championships last weekend. Anton Stephenson claimed the vault title, becoming NU’s first conference champion since 2002. Stephenson also brought home the bronze medal in the all-around competition and placed fourth and seventh on parallel bars and floor, respectively. Chris Stephenson placed fourth in the all-around competition, earned sixth on parallel bars and 10th on still rings. Jordan King and Antonio Castro finished ninth and tenth, respectively on pommel horse. As a team, Nebraska finished fifth in the conference, it’s best finish since joining the Big Ten prior to the 2012 season.

Last year at the NCAA Championships, Anton Stephenson and Austin Epperson earned their first All-America honors on parallel bars and floor, respectively. This year, the pair hopes to lead the Huskers to the team finals and a top-six finish for the first time since 1999.

Nebraska will be joined at the championships by Oklahoma, Stanford, Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, California, Air Force, Michigan and Navy.