Car strikes mailbox, flips

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car vs mailbox rollover accident on Woodstock Ave, near 14th and Old Cheney, just after noon on Tuesday.

Officials say the driver of the car was distracted, hit a mailbox and then flipped.

LFR says the driver tried to crawl out of the car, but LFR needed to assist. She did not suffer any serious injuries.

