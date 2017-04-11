Online retailer sales tax bill advances

Online shopping is growing, but Nebraska’s revenue is not.

A bill looking to change how online sales tax is collected in the state advanced the first round of debate Tuesday.

Nebraska could be losing at least $30 million every year from not collecting it.

Senator Dan Watermeier of Syracuse said this is a matter of fairness.

"We're taxing them 5.5 and 7.5 percent is that really fair to not do it to online retailers when we're charging our own residents, our own retailers in the state of Nebraska this tax,” Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse said.

Some lawmakers said this should be handled at the federal level and the current proposal has some constitutional issues.

"I have significant concerns that it will simply involve the state ongoing litigation and it won't result in the actual collection of additional sales tax,” Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell said.

"Short of that, you have to use the courts to litigate it, so it may be a longer process, but we could sure use the revenue,” Appropriations Chair Sen. John Stinner said.

Governor Pete Ricketts opposes the measure.

He believes enforcement of online sales taxes should be addressed, but this is something that shouldn't be handled by states.

This is what he had to say in a statement:

“Passing a law at the state level to collect online sales tax has the potential to place Nebraska’s budget on shaky ground. Similar state-level proposals have been found unconstitutional as recently as last week, and there are other cases pending in federal courts. Enforcement of online state sales tax is an issue that must be addressed, but it can only be handled properly by Congress at the federal level or a change in direction from the Supreme Court. Until then, the State of Nebraska will continue to work to bring online businesses into voluntary compliance.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Shopping online may cost Nebraska residents a bit more under a bill intended to level the playing field between internet and brick-and-mortar retailers. Lawmakers gave the online sales tax measure first-round approval with a 28-13 vote. The proposal would require online retailers to collect sales taxes if their gross revenue in Nebraska exceeds $100,000 or they conduct 200 or more transactions in the state

Here's what the Governor had to say about the advancement of the bill:

“Passing a law at the state level to collect online sales tax has the potential to place Nebraska’s budget on shaky ground. Similar state-level proposals have been found unconstitutional as recently as last week, and there are other cases pending in federal courts. Enforcement of online state sales tax is an issue that must be addressed, but it can only be handled properly by Congress at the federal level or a change in direction from the Supreme Court. Until then, the State of Nebraska will continue to work to bring online businesses into voluntary compliance.”