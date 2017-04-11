Commission to consider big game recommendations

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2017 big game hunting seasons when it meets April 21 in Norfolk.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

Also on the agenda are recommendations to:

-- increase the park cash change funds at several state park areas;

-- approve an easement to place a sewer line at Platte River State Park (SP);

-- approve an acquisition of land in Sheridan County to be an addition to Metcalf Wildlife Management Area;

-- set fees for a family aquatic center at Ponca SP and a meeting room at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area.

The commission also will hear staff updates regarding big game and mountain lion research projects, and an update on the Venture Parks project.

The meeting will be streamed live online at http://netdb.unl.edu/stream/vbrick1.html.