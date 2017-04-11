Two Lincoln libraries temporarily closing

TWO LIBRARIES TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR

CARPET REPLACEMENT

Two branches of Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will be temporarily closed in April and May for carpet installation. All programs and events scheduled during the closings have been cancelled. Book drops also will be closed, and materials may be returned to other LCL locations. Schedules are as follows:

Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th Street, will close April 16 and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 2. Holds may be picked up at South Branch Library, 2675 South Street. Summer reading volunteers may return applications to South Branch and sign up for volunteer training at that time. No donations of used books will be accepted during this closure.

Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, will close May 1 and is scheduled to reopen Monday, May 8. Holds may be picked up at Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner. Summer reading volunteers may return applications to Bethany Branch.

If the carpeting projects are delayed or completed ahead of schedule, libraries will resume operations accordingly. For updates, visit lincolnlibraries.org.