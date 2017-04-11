Cornhusker Bank hosts One Day Without Shoes

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

There's a saying: "walk a mile in another man's shoes." Tuesday, Pastor Tom Barber with People's City Mission teamed up with Cornhusker Bank to walk a mile without another man's shoes. They're raising awareness of homelessness in Lincoln, and collecting thousands of shoes to give to those in need.

"Shoes are a very necessary component as you can imagine for a homeless person," said Barry Lockard with Cornhusker Bank. "Whether they're looking at it for a job interview, or transportation, or a young child who goes to school for self confidence."

Employees at all Cornhusker Bank locations in Lincoln went shoe-less to raise awareness. A crowd also marched from Cornhusker bank near 11th and Cornhusker highway all the way to the People's City Mission near 1st and West O. Pastor Tom led the way in stocking feet.

"Generally I'll do this each year; I'll wear out a pair of socks," Pastor Tom said. "I'll get a hole in them, occasionally blisters."

Over 170 businesses, universities, and schools joined ranks to collect shoes to donate to the People's City Mission. Last year, they brought in 20,000 pairs. They hope to blow past that goal this year.

"We all have something in our closets that we don't need," Pastor Tom said, "and what an easy way to make a difference in someone's life than to give them something that you're not using."

This is the seventh annual One Day Without Shoes, and in previous years the People's City Mission has given away all 20,000 pairs of shoes in under three weeks. Pastor Tom says it's evidence the need is real."

Cornhusker Bank will be taking donations through April 14th at their branch locations throughout Lincoln, if you want to give.