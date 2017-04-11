Lincoln Southeast High School hosted a Marijuana Use Community Forum, Monday April 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Public Schools is working in concert with the School Community Intervention and Prevention to educate families about substance abuse.

Their goal is to raise awareness about marijuana use among youth, one they say is one of the most prevalent drugs of choice for teens of high school age.

Although marijuana use among 8th through 10th graders dropped, it stayed the same for 12th graders between 2015-2016, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It still remains the most common drug of choice for that age group, and in states where marijuana is legal for medicinal and recreational purposes, usage is higher in adolescents. So, it's still a problem.

LPS and SCIP discussed drug trends and the increasing potency of cannabis.

Recent studies show that THC levels, the chemical that gets you high, have increased three-times over the years.

The discussion featured conversation about legalization and its roll in medicinal use.

Lancaster County Deputy Jeremy Schwarz was the keynote speaker, and Abbe Edgecomb of SCIP was also there for the forum.

The goal is to educate parents and teens, about marijuana and the consequences of use in younger generations.