New start-up to headquarter in Lincoln

Another tech start-up is relocating its headquarters from the Silicon Valley of San Francisco to the Silicon Prairie of Lincoln, Nebraska.

The company, set to be announced in a press conference with Governor Pete Ricketts alongside the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), joins more than a hundred other start-ups that have decided to call Lincoln home.

"It’s great for putting us on the map,” Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship for LPED said. “You see this density that's starting to build and people — you look at the silicon prairie and all the attention that Lincoln’s getting and people see it and want to be a part of it."

Oldfather wasn’t able to share many details, but did say the University of Nebraska Lincoln has been testing the service the start-up provides.

That connection helped the company decide to plant roots in the Capital City.

"The recognition on how our large companies here can work with start-ups to drive innovation and create and foster that environment," Oldfather said.

The company will join start-up moguls like Hudl, Firespring and Bulu Box -- which also relocated from the Bay to the Prairie – who have found success by headquartering in the Midwest.

"It’s the ripe environment for start up companies to really make things happen,” Oldfather said. “It’s definitely a big win for Lincoln."