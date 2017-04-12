Five arrested for dumping tires in creek in NW Lancaster County

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has arrested five people for illegally dumping tires in Lancaster County.

Deputies say they've been investigating this particular tire dumping for nearly a year.

They partnered with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and made arrests of five people caught using surveillance.

Officials say one of them is Shawn Ryan, 27, owner of 24 Hour Tire.

The others arrested are Kate Chiplaski, 22, Austin Santana, 22, Stacey Williams, 20, Trenton Dill, 25.

Ryan was collecting tires free of charge, then paying the others to dump the tires in the county.

They estimate a total of 800 tires were dumped near Northwest 98th Street and West Holdrege, with more tires found near West Vine between Northwest 27th & Northwest 40th Streets.

Deputies say the tires are still in the creek.

They are taking bids from contractors before removing.