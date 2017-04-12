Man loses thousands in lottery scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man loses thousands in lottery scam

A local 60–year–old man lost thousands of dollars to a lottery scam.

Lincoln police say the man got a call saying he won 17.8 million dollars and needed to wire lottery fees to get his money.

Over a 7 month period the man wired 2,840 and a cell phone to the scammer.

