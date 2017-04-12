Former Cozad church employee pleads guilty to theft

Media release courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol: (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D – North Platte have arrested a woman for 18 charges after the she led troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. At 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14 an NSP Trooper stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Sutherland on I-80 for speeding and other traffic violations. During the stop, the driver refused to exit the car and p...

More >>