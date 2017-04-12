Former Cozad church employee pleads guilty to theft - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former Cozad church employee pleads guilty to theft

Former Cozad church employee pleads guilty to theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

COZAD, Neb. (AP)

        A former Cozad church employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from the church.
        34-year-old Candice Hasbrouck, of Cozad, entered the plea last week after prosecutors lowered the charge. She's accused of embezzling more than $46,000 from St. John's Lutheran Church, where she had served as treasurer since 2009.
        Her sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.