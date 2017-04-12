Bank fraud charge against Lincoln man dismissed

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A bank fraud charge against a Lincoln man who co-owns a construction company has been dropped.

35-year-old Scott Rindone and his brother, 38-year-old Jeffrey Rindone, of Wood River, were accused of submitting bogus claims to West Gate Bank requesting disbursements on their lines of credit for supplies or for money they said they'd paid to contractors who worked on seven homes in 2012 and 2013.

Jeffrey Rindone pleaded guilty and was given five years of probation and fined $4,000. The U.S. attorney's office for Nebraska asked Monday that the case against Scott Rindone be dismissed. A spokesman says Scott Rindone has been on pretrial diversion for the past 12 months and completed it successfully.