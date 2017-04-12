Smoky air spurs health warning for Lincoln, Lancaster County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have issued a health warning in Lancaster County because of smoky air caused by agriculture burning.

Authorities say the air quality index recorded Wednesday morning may cause people to experience health effects and members of sensitive groups _ people with asthma or other respiratory conditions and older adults and children _ may experience more serious problems.

Lincoln Public Schools says elementary and secondary students will be kept indoors.

Officials have said the smoke originates mostly in the Flint Hills area of Kansas. Farmers and ranchers there are allowed to burn up to 2 million acres of grassland a year to stave off invasive species, preserve pasture, improve cattle forage and limit fuel for wildfires.