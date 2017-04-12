NEB WRES: Two Wrestlers Join Huskers

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. - Nebraska Wrestling Head Coach Mark Manning announced the addition of two wrestlers on Wednesday who will join the program starting next season.

“We're extremely excited to add two outstanding student-athletes in Colton Wolfe and Dylan Gowin,” Manning said. “We have pursued Colton for many months and believe he will be a tremendous asset not only to our program, but to our University. Colton has dreamed of being a Husker and he's one of the best coming out of our state. He's a three-sport all-state athlete (wrestling, football and track) and an outstanding student. Dylan Gowin is a state champ and a multiple Kansas state place-winner and has beaten nationally ranked competitors. Dylan is an outstanding student and is committed to major in Pre-Med. He will add depth and competition in our lightweight class. Colton and Dylan both have the character that fits for our program.”

Colton Wolfe - Columbus, Neb. (Columbus)

Colton Wolfe is a three-time state champion from Columbus High School in Nebraska. He holds school records in career wins (170), pins (107) and takedowns. In 2017, Wolfe captured the 195-pound Class A title with a 58-0 record, pinning all four of his opponents, three of which were in the first period, at the state tournament. As a junior in 2016, he went 51-0 en route to the 195-pound Class A title, pinning three of his four opponents at state. Wolfe took runner-up honors in 2015 with a 28-1 record at 182 pounds. He won the 160-pound state crown in 2014 with a 28-1 mark. Wolfe competed in the 2016 USA Wrestling Junior Men’s Freestyle Nationals (195), UWW Cadet Freestyle Nationals, and took fourth place at 2015 USA Wrestling Cadet Men’s Freestyle Nationals (195).

Dylan Gowin - Shawnee, Kan. (Mill Valley)

Dylan Gowin won the 2017 Kansas 5A state title with a 23-2 record at 120 pounds. In 2016, Gowin placed third at 113 pounds with one pin and one major decision at the state tournament. He went 33-11 overall during the season. In 2015, Gowin took runner-up honors at 106 pounds with a 35-10 mark. At the state tournament, he recorded one pin and one major decision. In 2014, Gowin competed at the Cadet Duals (Greco-Roman and Freestyle) at 100 pounds. He finished third at the 2014 Kansas Freestyle State Cadet (100) and finished second at the 2014 Kansas Greco-Roman State Cadet (100).