Spring Game Reminders for Fans

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Spring Game Set for Saturday at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska will hold its annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. More than 66,000 reserved tickets for Saturday’s game have been sold as of Wednesday morning.

Tickets remain available at Huskers.com/tickets through Friday using the print-at-home option, and tickets can also be purchased in person at the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office on Stadium Drive. Fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets in advance to avoid long lines on game day at ticket selling locations or will call windows.

Reserved tickets for the game are $10 each, while youth eighth grade or younger will be admitted free and are encouraged to take part in the Drug Free Pledge at halftime. Youth must still secure a complimentary ticket for the game.

The following pieces of information should be of assistance for those planning to attend Saturday’s game.

The Drug Free Pledge will take place at halftime, but those taking the pledge will do so from the stands rather than on the field. This change began in 2016 and is a safety measure for our younger fans taking the Drug Free Pledge.

Fans who do not purchase tickets before Saturday can do so at the following locations on game day—Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office (Stadium Drive Parking Garage), Gate 10 ticket windows (NW corner of stadium) and the East Stadium ticket windows between Gates 21 and 22. Those ticket selling locations will be open at 9 a.m.

All selling locations will have cash and credit card sales. Kids’ tickets can be secured at any of the selling locations.

Fans may enter any open gate at Memorial Stadium. The following gates will not be available for entrance on Saturday—Gates 1, 6, 8, 17 and 22. Following kickoff, Gates 18, 19, 21 and 23 will also be closed.

UNL Parking Services will cashier Lot 9 (14 th and Avery Parking Garage) and other campus lots for public parking. The charge will be $5 per vehicle, and University donor and cashiered lots will open at 6 a.m.

The 14th and Avery Parking Garage (Lot 9) will serve as the primary cashiered parking option for ADA accessibility.

and Avery Parking Garage (Lot 9) will serve as the primary cashiered parking option for ADA accessibility. Public parking will be available at Haymarket Park and the Pinnacle Bank Arena festival parking for $5 for those with a spring game ticket. Any fans holding a ticket to the Nebraska softball (3 p.m.) or baseball game (6 p.m.) can show their ticket to that event for free parking in the Haymarket Park parking lots.

Fans attending the spring game may use their spring game ticket to secure a free ticket to either the softball or baseball game. Fans must go to the ticket selling location at either Hawks Field or Bowlin Stadium to pick up their free ticket for admittance to the game beginning when doors at each venue open (2 p.m. for softball, 4:30 p.m. for baseball). Please note, the complimentary general admission tickets to both the baseball and softball games will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.

STARTRAN will be providing shuttle service from South Pointe Pavilions (27 th and Pine Lake) and North Star High School (5801 No. 33 rd Street). The buses will park on R Street near the Lied Center. Shuttles begin at 11 a.m. and return trips start at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Cost is $5 per adult each way and $5 round trip for kids.

The Husker Nation Pavilion (HNP) will be open from 10 a.m. to kickoff in the normal Pavilion location by the Hawks Championship Center. Inflatables, face painting and other family friendly options will be available in the Pavilion area.

2017 Nebraska football schedule cards can be picked up at the Pavilion and other locations around the stadium.