NEB T&F: Walton, Williams Win Big Ten Weekly Awards

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska track and field student-athletes Cody Walton and Tierra Williams received Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Walton, a junior from Forest Lake, Minnesota, broke Nebraska's decathlon school record with a personal-best 7,937 points to finish third at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia last weekend. Walton became the Big Ten leader in the decathlon and is No. 4 in the nation. He topped his previous personal best by more than 300 points. The weekly award is the first of Walton's career. Walton was the Big Ten heptathlon champion during the indoor season.

Williams, a senior from Auburn, Nebraska, won the triple jump and long jump at the Husker Spring Invitational on Saturday. She posted a triple jump of 43-7 1/4 (13.29m), the No. 1 mark in the Big Ten and No. 7 mark nationally. Her long jump of 20-7 1/4 (6.28m) is the second-best mark in the Big Ten and the 13th-best mark nationally. Williams collected her third-career Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week accolade.