LSE Head Volleyball Coach Announced

Courtesy: Lincoln Southeast High School

Lincoln Southeast High School Director of Athletics and Activities, Dr. JJ Toczek has announced that Miss Theresa Naumann will be the new Head Coach of the Southeast Volleyball Program. Coach Naumann comes to Southeast from Nebraska Wesleyan University where she has been the Assistant Volleyball Coach since 2015. Coach Naumann was a three-sport letterwinner in high school and went on to play volleyball for four years at the College of St. Benedict in Minnesota. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Sports Medicine. Coach Naumann is taking over the Southeast Volleyball Program for Annie Healey, who led the Knights over the past six seasons, and guided them to five consecutive Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament appearances.

“Coach Naumann will continue the excitement, enthusiasm, passion and competitiveness that Southeast Volleyball is known for. She is student-athlete centered and understands the value of education-based athletics. Coach Naumann not only trains student-athletes to be physically strong and mentally competitive, she works to instill in them the life skills necessary to be successful both on and off the court of play. We are excited to welcome Coach Naumann to Lincoln Southeast High School and to the Knight Athletic Program."