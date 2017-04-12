Aging Partners seeking workers for "Handyman Program"

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

With spring here some older residents could use a little help with lawn work.

Aging Partners is looking for people to be part of their paid “Handyman Program.”

Jobs include everything from mowing lawns, easy house repairs, cleaning gutters; anything that doesn’t require a permit.

"The goal is pair up handy men and women with clients in their neighborhood,” said Program Manager Mitch Sump with Aging Partners. “We tried to have to same people work with the same people. This way they build a little reparable. "

Employees in the program earn $12.50 an hour. Hours are flexible and workers must complete a background check.

For more information, click on the link below:

http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/aging/pdf/EssentialYardWork.pdf