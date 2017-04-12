Live video streaming available at Bryan Health's NICU

Amelia has been at Bryan Health's NICU since December.

She was born 15 weeks early weighing about a pound.

The hospital recently installed Angel Eye Camera Systems in each NICU can stay in touch with their babies at anytime and from anywhere.

"Life doesn't wait for 113 days for you get out of the hospital for most people, so being able to get back to our regular lives and still have this access to our daughter was something that was pretty special to us,” Amelia’s Father Jesse Clark said.

Now, Amelia is doing better weighing about five pounds.

Her loved ones can track her progress by watching the live video stream.

Families can log on and see the child from the secure website or the app on their smartphones.

Kay, Amelia's mother, said seeing her baby helps with her pumping milk as well.

"Just seeing her when I go home or go work and help your hormones to help produce that milk and feel that void in a sense,” Amelia’s Mother Kay Clark said.

There are currently 19 babies in the NICU out of 23 rooms.

Staff said the new system aids with relieving the stress of parents.

"There is a little bit of anxiety of having to leave their baby, so it makes them feel connected,” Bryan Health’s NICU Nurse Manager Laurie Ketterl said.

The Angel Eye Camera Systems are in thanks to the Git-R-Done foundation.

It cost around $40,000 -$50,000.

Bryan health said the next step is adding an audio component with the camera to allow families talk to the babies.