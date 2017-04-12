Man pleads not guilty to setting Lincoln vet clinic on fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man pleads not guilty to setting Lincoln vet clinic on fire

Man pleads not guilty to setting Lincoln vet clinic on fire

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


 LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man suspected of setting a veterinary clinic on fire Jan. 1 has pleaded not guilty through a written plea. Forty-three-year-old David Fenstemaker was arrested two days after the fire at the Pet Care Center in Lincoln on suspicion of second-degree arson and burglary.

Police say surveillance video captured a masked man inside the clinic the night of the fire.

Less than an hour later, firefighters put out a small fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, mostly to the contents of an office and break room.

A trial date in the case has not yet been set.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.