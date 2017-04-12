NEB Softball: Huskers Fall in Game One at Iowa, 4-3

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Iowa City, Iowa - The Nebraska softball team saw its eight-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in game one of a Wednesday doubleheader at Bob Pearl Field.

It was a frustrating end to the overall winning streak and six-game Big Ten Conference winning streak for the Huskers (16-21 overall, 6-4 Big Ten). Three of the four runs that scored for Iowa reached base via a leadoff walk, and three of the Hawkeyes' four runs scored with two outs. Offensively for Nebraska, the Huskers were just 3-for-12 with runners on base and scored only three runs in the first five innings despite having seven runners in scoring position.

The highlight of the frustrating day came in the top of the fourth inning, when Nebraska appeared to have taken its first lead of the game. Trailing 3-2 with a runner on base and two outs, sophomore Bri Cassidy launched a ball over the fence in left field. Junior Laura Barrow scored on the potential home run but Cassidy was ruled to have missed home plate on appeal.

Instead of having a 4-3 lead, the game remained 3-3 and it was all Hawkeyes after that. Nebraska got only one hit over the last three innings and the final nine Huskers were retired. Meanwhile Iowa had five hits after the fourth inning, winning on a RBI double from Kaitlyn Mullarkey with one out in the top of the seventh.

Iowa improved to 11-23 with the win and moved to 4-6 in conference play. Allison Doocy (7-9) earned the win, tossing a complete game and allowing three runs (one earned). Junior Kaylan Jablonski (8-11) took the loss for Nebraska, as the right-hander saw her five-game winning streak snapped. Jablonski allowed four runs on nine hits in 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking three.

Iowa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in bottom of the first. A leadoff walk and a double put runners on second and third with one out. Jablonski then coaxed back-to-back infield pop outs on consecutive pitches before Angela Schmiederer lined a two-out, two-run single to center field.

After stranding a runner at second base in the first inning, the Huskers left runners at first and third in the second inning following back-to-back singles from junior Taylor Otte and freshman Alexis Perry. Nebraska then tied the game with a two-run third inning. The bottom of the third started with a dropped pop up in shallow left field that allowed sophomore Alyvia Simmons to advance all the way to third base. Senior MJ Knighten then scored Simmons with an RBI triple down the right field line. Knighten scored the game-tying run two batters later on a sacrifice fly from Jablonski.

Iowa quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the third. For the second time in the game, a leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out base hit, and this time it was Brooke Rozier delivering an RBI single to center.

Nebraska then tied the game in the top of the fourth on Cassidy's two-run homer turned RBI triple.

The Huskers then squandered a leadoff double in the fifth inning, marking the third time in five innings Nebraska stranded at least one runner in scoring position.

Nebraska was retired in order for the first time in the top of the sixth before the Hawkeyes nearly regained the lead in the bottom of the frame. In the bottom of the sixth, Iowa had a runner on second base with two outs when Claire Fritsch grounded a single through the right side. Pinch runner Havyn Monteer tried to score from second on the play but was thrown out at home plate by freshman right fielder Tristen Edwards.

The Huskers went down in order again in the top of the seventh before another leadoff walk led to the walk-off win for Iowa. A single followed the leadoff walk but Edwards threw out a Hawkeye attempting to advance to third on the hit. Iowa still had a runner at second with two outs, and that runner came home with the winning run one batter later on Mullarkey's double off the left-field wall.

Nebraska looks to salvage a split in game two of the doubleheader.