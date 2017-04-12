Five arrested for illegal tire dumping

Nearly 800 tires litter creeks in North West Lancaster County.

The creeks, located near 98th and West Holdrege and West Vine between 27th and 40th Streets have had loads of tires illegally dumped into them for nearly one year.

"I have never taken a call for service with people that are more upset than this,” Deputy Bolzer, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Whether its tires in ditches or refrigerators at the end of there field, this really affects people. Residents of Lancaster County really try to keep their land and property beautiful."

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office, in partnership with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department arrested five people for illegally disposing tires.

Officials used active surveillance to catch them.

They say the tires came from 24 Hour Tire Shop on South Coddington.

The owner, Shawn Ryan, was collecting tires free of charge, then turning around and paying four other people to dump them into the creeks.

"The reason that people dump tires is because they can not go into landfills in Nebraska," Scott Holmes, Manager of Environmental Health Division, said.

In the 90's the state issued a new approach to handling tire disposal in an effort to regulate landfills. That statuette, regulated through the Department of Environmental Quality, bans tires in landfills. Instead, people are asked to recycle them, usually costing about $2– 3 per tire depending on the business.

Skipping out on that fee and dumping tires is a misdemeanor littering citation.

"It doesn't matter whether you throw a Kleenex out the window or 100,000 tires in a creek, the penalties are the same, Sheriff Terry Wagner, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. “So there needs to be penalties that measure with the crime."

The health department and LSO says further punishment will be up to the judge.