'Smart printing' start-up headquarters in Lincoln

It's been dubbed a 'big win' for Lincoln.

The tech start-up Ink -- which aims at improving the printing experience -- is moving its headquarters from the Silicon Valley to the Silicon Prairie.

Ink CEO Jonathan Manzi and co-founder Denis Benic joined Governor Pete Ricketts and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations, to make the announcement Wednesday at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

"The Midwest afforded us wit the opportunity to staff really quickly," Manzi said.

Ink has created smart printers where you can print, copy and scan documents and pictures from any smart device, anywhere. Their product can print any file, and has a paper tray that jams 6 times less than a normal printer.

UNL has been piloting the product since last August.

Manzi and Benic said the partnership played a key role in relocating headquarters from San Francisco to Lincoln, Nebraska.

"To co create a product that students love whether it be the current conversation behind us or something else for a connective campus that's the reason for why Lincoln," Manzi said.

Governor Ricketts also voiced his excitement on Ink joining the more than 100 start-ups that already call the Silicon Prairie home.

"Its especially nice that we are stealing from the Silicon Valley," he said.

Ink received an incentive to move to the Capitol City: $6.65 million in funding - including from Nebraska-based organizations Nelnet, Speedway, the Nebraska Angels and Invest Nebraska.

"It will create and continue to grow our population," Wendy Birdsall, president for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said. "One of the best things we can do for our community is to continue to grow and grow in the right way with these high quality high growth jobs, high paying jobs."

The tech company moved into the Haymarket's Fuse building earlier this week.

Manzi says, while most of his current 25 employees are being relocated right now, Ink hopes to employ Nebraskans as the company looks to expand.

Right now their main focus is catering to universities, but ink says it hasn't ruled out expanding to businesses in the future.

