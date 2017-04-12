NEB Softball: Nebraska Falls to Iowa in Game Two, 5-2

Posted By: Sports

Iowa City, Iowa - A trio of unearned runs were the difference in the Nebraska softball team's 5-2 loss to Iowa in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader in Iowa City, as the Hawkeyes swept the Huskers in the twin bill.

Each of the final three runs Iowa scored were unearned, as Nebraska committed three errors in the game. Husker pitching held the Hawkeyes to just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-4 with the bases loaded, but the errors proved too much to overcome.

Offensively, Nebraska struggled to string together hits against Iowa's Shayla Starkenburg. The Huskers finished with seven hits - matching Iowa's total - but Nebraska had only four at bats in the game with runners in scoring position. Starkenburg (4-9) earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs in 7.0 innings.

Senior Cassie McClure (7-7) took the loss for Nebraska, allowing five runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings. Freshman Sydney McLeod gave the Husker offense a late chance, as she entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth and allowed only one inherited runner to score. McCleod was credit with 0.2 shutout innings.

After losing both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, Nebraska fell to 16-22 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play. Iowa improved to 12-23 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

Nebraska jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Senior MJ Knighten singled with one out but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Freshman Tristen Edwards then followed with a single, and she scored on an RBI double from junior Kaylan Jablonski.

Iowa nearly answered the run in the bottom of the second. Brooke Rozier led off with a double, and she attempted to score on a single from Angela Schmiederer but was thrown out by sophomore center fielder Alyvia Simmons. The Hawkeyes had three hits - including a double - in the second inning but failed to score.

The Hawkeyes then tied the game in the bottom of the third on a pair of singles and an RBI ground out.

In the bottom of the fourth, Iowa used a pair of hits and two Husker errors to score three times to take a 4-1 lead. Two of the three runs were unearned.

Nebraska got a run back in the top of the fifth bunt missed a chance for more. Junior Laura Barrow led off with a single and one-out singles from freshman Alexis Perry and junior Austen Urness loaded the bases with one out. Simmons then scored junior Taylor Otte with an RBI ground out that cut the lead to 4-2 before the Huskers stranded runners at first and third.

Iowa tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. A walk, an error and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out and brought McLeod into the game. McLeod coaxed a ground out which Nebraska turned into an unconventional double play following a run down, but one run scored on the play.

The Huskers had one base runner in the top of the seventh before the Hawkeyes turned their own double play and a ground out ended the comeback effort.

Following its streak of eight consecutive Big Ten Conference road games, Nebraska returns home this weekend to host Penn State in a three-game series at Bowlin Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.