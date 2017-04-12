Bill to give state jurisdiction over gun laws advances

Nebraska lawmakers voted 32 to 12 Wednesday to advance a gun ownership bill.

The bill, introduced by Lincoln Senator Mike Hilgers, would give the state jurisdiction over gun ownership laws - potentially allowing open carry of handguns in public places.

Current regulations are determined by municipality.

Some say those changes pose a threat to public safety, but Hilgers says otherwise.

"What I'll hear today, I expect, are some of the 'horror stories,'" Hilgers said, speaking to lawmakers.

"The intent of LB68 (is)to create a 'wild, wild west' scenario here in Nebraska and our cities. And I am here to tell you colleagues - nothing could be further from the truth."

The vote passed despite a filibuster attempt by opponents, who say the bill is too broad.

"LB68 is too far-reaching," said Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld.

"It will harm public safety, it will hurt economic development - particularly for acts that are coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena."

When the bill went through committee in February, supporters said the current "patchwork" of laws is confusing for gun owners who may legally own a firearm in one county or city but not another.

Several law enforcement agencies have expressed concerns about the bill - particularly Omaha Police.

However, the bill would provide exceptions for Omaha to keep their current rules.

Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers made a motion for the bill to be sent back to committee for changes, but the motion failed.

The bill still needs to pass two more rounds of debate before going to Governor Pete Ricketts for final approval.