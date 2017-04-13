UPDATE: Electrical fire destroys a family's home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a garage fire near 48th and Clare Ave before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire Inspector Ken Hilger said the daughter of the home smelled smoke and woke up her family.

Then soon after, the smoke alarms went off and her father went to go investigate where the fire was located.

Hilger said the man saw the flames in the garage and then got his family and their dog out of the home.

Inspector Hilger said it was an electric fire.

Firefighters said the family won't be able to return home for at least a month.

The total damage is estimated at least $170,000.

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

