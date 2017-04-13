LPD investigating a reported rape at Chris Brown concert - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD investigating a reported rape at Chris Brown concert

Lincoln Police are investigating a possible rape that happened backstage at the Chris Brown concert Monday.

Police said the suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

They said the victim is a 21-year-old woman. 

This is a developing story. 

