Road construction planned for Superior and 27th Streets

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works

Beginning Monday, April 17, traffic on sections of Superior and 27th streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction for repair work. The two projects are expected to be completed by mid-November. Project details include:

Superior from 27th to 33rd streets will be reduced to single eastbound and westbound lanes. Additional lane closures will restrict left and right turns into the businesses on the north side at the Industrial and Superior intersection. Access will be maintained at the other driveways in this area. Work will continue to move east on Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway.

Traffic on 27th Street from Holdrege to Center streets will be reduced to single northbound and southbound lanes. Work will continue to move north on 27th Street to Fletcher Avenue.

Work on both projects will continue to be completed under lane closures with a minimum of one lane of traffic open in each direction. Turn lanes may be temporarily closed throughout the project. Access will be maintained to businesses, but may be limited at times. Pedestrians and bicyclists may be directed to alternate crossings while repairs are made in the crosswalks.

The project includes repairing or replacing concrete panels and curbs; sealing joints and cracks; replacing asphalt areas with concrete; replacing damaged storm drainage inlet tops; utility adjustments; and restoration of traffic signal elements impacted by the work.

The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during these projects. More information is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: superior) and lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 27th). Public Works and Utilities contacts for the projects are: