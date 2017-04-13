Excellence in Education: Wellness Challenge

Students at Lincoln Public Schools have kicked off their latest wellness challenge. This quarter, it involves cutting back on screen time.



Students are participating in what's called a 'Boost Your Balance' challenge.

The challenge is meant to decrease screen time and increase connecting with others, creating a balance in their life. Teachers are working with students to make their technology breaks more meaningful. Students are encouraged to play outdoors, spend time with friends, and work on projects.

Local families are also encouraged to join in with their students.

"[To] just take a look at what they're doing and hit the reset button a little bit about their health. Look at how they're spending family meal time. How are they spending time outdoors? Or are they just spending time on their screens?" says Michelle Welch, with Lincoln Public Schools, "Not to say 'throw the screens aside', but how can we have a good balance of both? "

More than 40 local schools are participating in the wellness challenge.