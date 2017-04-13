Father, son charged in slaying of northeast Nebraska man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BANCROFT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have charged a father and son in the slaying of a northeast Nebraska man whose body was found in his burned home.

Court records say 27-year-old Derek Olson is charged with second-degree murder, arson and related crimes. His father, 48-year-old Jody Olson, is charged being an accessory to a felony. Both men remained in custody Thursday, pending $1 million bail. Derek Olson's attorney declined to comment. His father's didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A court affidavit says the body of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock was found March 11 in the rubble of his home north of Bancroft. Investigators have determined that he'd been stabbed to death during an altercation before the fire began.