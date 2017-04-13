Nebraska senators criticize bill limiting Airbnb regulations

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Several Nebraska state senators are urging their colleagues to kill a bill they say would give Airbnb hosts an unfair tax advantage and create safety concerns.

Senators adjourned without voting Thursday on a bill that would prevent cities from passing any regulations that could prohibit short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb. Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill, the bill's sponsor, says encouraging Airbnb in the state will help Nebraska residents earn extra income.

Larson says he's working on an amendment that would require Airbnb to collect motel taxes when people book Nebraska homes in response to concerns from Omaha-area senators.

Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha says cities should be able to regulate Airbnb rentals the same way they do traditional bed and breakfasts to maintain safety and property values.