Woman gets probation for embezzling nearly $30K from company

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP)

        A 43-year-old woman has been given four years of probation for embezzling nearly $30,000 from a trucking company in Morrill County.
        Brandy Laur, of Broadwater, was sentenced Wednesday. She's already paid $10,000 of the restitution ordered by the court.
        The owner of Ladely Trucking Co. told investigators that he discovered Laur had written unauthorized checks to herself while working for the company as a bookkeeper and secretary.

