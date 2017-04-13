UPDATE: Robbery at Great Western Bank

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

"I just saw officer after officer shoot by," said Jason Lamoureux.

Lincoln Police, the State Patrol, the FBI and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were all investigating a unique armed robbery.

It happened at Great Western Bank on 64th and Havelock.

The suspects had a gun, but their weapon of choice was pepper spray.

"I can't remember a bank robbery where we had pepper spray used previously," said Capt. Don Scheinost.

Police said because one suspect had a handgun, it could have been much worse.

"I don't think pepper spray is necessarily dangerous, it’s an irritant. It doesn't make you feel good, but it’s not anything that's dangerous," Capt. Scheinost said.

The two suspects, one male and one female, entered the bank and demanded money. They then hit two of the three employees working with pepper spray. No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

"The suspects did get away with some cash and were last seen running from the bank north and then east from the bank. We have since utilized a police canine to track these suspects," said Capt. Scheinost.

The suspects are described as one black male in a red sweatshirt wearing a mask. He was the person armed with a handgun. The female’s race is unknown, but she was wearing a pink or red sweatshirt and a cap.

